A 40-year-old man has died of his injuries following a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Pleasant Grove.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Pleasant Grove Road on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The crash is believed to have happened while the pickup truck was making a right-hand turn. After colliding with the truck, the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a culvert.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The investigation continues.