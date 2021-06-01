Man dies in crash after failing to stop for police

A man, who has not yet been identified, is dead following a single-vehicle crash in eastern P.E.I.

It happened about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, said RCMP in a news release.

A police officer patrolling on Route 4 in Cardigan reported seeing the vehicle heading toward Montague, and recorded a speed of 180 km/h in the 90 km/h zone.

The officer activated his emergency lights but the driver did not stop and police abandoned the chase.

"When he turned and could no longer see the vehicle, he then turned off his lights," said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

"Our protocol says the officer must either turn around or turn onto a different direction, and that's what he did. He did not pursue the vehicle."

A few minutes later another officer found the vehicle on fire off the side of the highway. It had left the road and hit a culvert.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death and to try to determine the man's identity.

The investigation is continuing and police are looking for witnesses.