Man dies in Western P.E.I. campfire accident

A backyard campfire turned tragic over the weekend in Prince Edward Island.

The RCMP received a call for assistance from the fire department in O'Leary at around 8:30 Saturday night.

"The man had fallen into the campfire and was transported to the Prince County Hospital by Island EMS, where he later succumbed to the injuries," said Cpl. Nick Doyle, who is with the RCMP in Prince County.

The man who died was 60 years old, according to Doyle.

The campfire was in the yard of a home on Willow Avenue.

Doyle said the RCMP will not be investigating further.