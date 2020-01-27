P.E.I. man deemed mentally fit to stand trial

A P.E.I. man charged with assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

John Tyson Boudreault, 23, was charged in relation to two incidents last summer.

One involved a daytime attack on a senior on a busy city street.

The other involved a homeowner who discovered a stranger in his shower.

The mental health assessment was ordered back in November.

In addition to finding him mentally fit to stand trial, the court also found he is fit to be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Boudreault has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

He is due back in court next month.

