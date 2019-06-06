P.E.I. Supreme Court will hear dangerous driving causing death case

A P.E.I man accused of dangerous driving causing death will have his case heard in P.E.I. Supreme Court.

31-year-old Matthew Clifford Gaudet of Central Kildare is charged in the death of a cyclist last August.

Marjolaine Ward, a local school teacher, was struck and killed while cycling near Tignish.

Police said she was cycling southbound on Route 12 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling in the same direction. The driver did not remain at the scene, according to RCMP.

Gaudet is also charged with failure to stop and offer assistance to an injured person.

Ward was from Alberton and taught at É​cole Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish. (École Pierre-Chiasson/Facebook)

In court on Thursday in Summerside, Gaudet's lawyer waived his client's right to a preliminary inquiry.

The case will now be transferred to P.E.I. Supreme Court in Summerside.

Gaudet has not yet entered a plea and his next court date is July 3.

More P.E.I. news