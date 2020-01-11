Summerside man in critical condition after being struck by dump truck

A 61-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., man is in critical condition after he was struck by a dump truck on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Charlottetown police say they responded to the call at about 10:10 a.m. at the Port of Charlottetown wharf.

Officials said the workplace accident involved a tandem dump truck that was backing up in the wharf's loading area.

The man is in critical condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, according to police.

The investigation continues.

