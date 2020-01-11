Summerside man in critical condition after being struck by dump truck
A 61-year-old Summerside man is in critical condition after a collision with a dump truck on Saturday morning.
Incident occurred as truck backed up in loading area, according to police
A 61-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., man is in critical condition after he was struck by a dump truck on Saturday morning.
In a statement, Charlottetown police say they responded to the call at about 10:10 a.m. at the Port of Charlottetown wharf.
Officials said the workplace accident involved a tandem dump truck that was backing up in the wharf's loading area.
The man is in critical condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, according to police.
The investigation continues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.