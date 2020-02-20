2nd 'road rage' incident in Charlottetown results in assault charge

A 51-year-old Queens County man has been charged with assault in connection with what police say is another road rage incident in Charlottetown.

The altercation occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the Sherwood Medical Centre parking lot. On Feb. 14, Charlottetown police released a video asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual.

In the video a man can be seen getting out of a dark-coloured pickup truck and quickly moving out of view before returning to his truck and driving away.

"It was another unfortunate incident of what we call road rage," said Brad MacConnell, deputy chief of Charlottetown police. "Events that escalated very quickly due to an interaction in the roadway."

"We understand that there's frustration sometimes on the roadways, but no good can come of spontaneous acts of violence that occurred in this incident and other incidents," says Charlottetown Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

The alleged victim in the incident sustained minor injuries, police said, and though there hasn't been an increase in road rage incidents, they want to remind the public that these types of altercations are entirely preventable.

"We urge people to take a breath and think about their actions, as opposed to getting caught up in the moment," MacConnell said.

"We understand that there's frustration sometimes on the roadways, but no good can come of spontaneous acts of violence that occurred in this incident and other incidents that we've seen over the last couple months."

The 51-year-old Queens County man will be appearing in court March 26.

Second road rage case inside a week

This case comes after a high-profile incident of road rage on the bypass highway only days earlier in January.

In an eyewitness video captured at the scene, a man was shown jabbing his arms and kicking into a parked car before slamming the door and walking away.

The alleged victim in that incident was a 79-year-old man who was treated at hospital and released.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with that altercation.

