Man charged with leaving accident scene after car hits light pole

A 21-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a vehicle hit a light pole and went off the road near Hillsborough Park early Saturday morning, police say.

Charlottetown police received a call from a witness to a single-vehicle accident at Riverside Drive and Pioneer Avenue at about 4 a.m.

Police said the driver fled on foot. Police checked the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital but he was not there, said Charlottetown police Sgt. Dean Field.

He said the man was located later Saturday night and charged.

