70-year-old man charged after police officer struck with guitar on Christmas morning

A 70-year-old man is facing charges after a police officer was struck in the chest with a guitar at a home in Lower Montague, P.E.I. early Christmas morning, RCMP say.

Cpl. Rae Lynn Downey of Kings District RCMP said police responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at the residence shortly after midnight on Dec. 25.

When the officer arrived, he saw a man was bleeding from the head. The man took exception when the officer tried to assess the extent of the injury, Downey said.

Officer injured knee

"He attempted to look at this person's head and he got quite upset at that and eventually picked up a guitar and swung the guitar at our member," she said.

The officer injured his knee when he tried to take the man to the ground and arrest him, Downey said.

How the man got the injury to his head is under investigation, Downey said. She said the man was a friend of the homeowners.

'Asked him to leave'

"He had a little too much to drink and the homeowners asked him to leave and he did not want to leave so they sought our assistance to help to get him to go."

The man is scheduled to appear in Georgetown court on Jan. 17 to face charges of assault on a police officer and mischief.

Downey said it was not a typical Christmas call.

"It is unusual for someone to try to hit a member with a guitar," she said.

