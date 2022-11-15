P.E.I. man charged with forcible confinement, weapons offences

A 45-year-old man from Village Green, P.E.I., has been charged with forcible confinement and weapons-related charges following an ongoing investigation by Queens and Kings District RCMP, according to an RCMP news release.

On Nov. 12 at approximately 6 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person outside a residence in Mermaid. Officers arrested the man at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, officers learned of an incident that had occurred earlier that day involving the suspect and a person known to him. Investigators subsequently obtained a warrant and searched the man's residence. Officers seized firearms and ammunition among other items.

The man has been charged with:

Forcible confinement.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Uttering threats.

Assault.

Mischief over $5,000.

Careless use of a firearm.

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He was remanded into custody and will be held until he appears in P.E.I. provincial court in Charlottetown on Nov. 21.