P.E.I. man charged with forcible confinement, weapons offences

A 45-year-old man from Village Green, P.E.I., has been charged with forcible confinement and weapons-related charges following an ongoing investigation by Queens and Kings District RCMP.

Police arrested man outside residence in Mermaid

An RCMP logo is seen on the side of a police van.
RCMP arrested the man after receiving a complaint Nov. 12 at approximately 6 p.m. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

A 45-year-old man from Village Green, P.E.I., has been charged with forcible confinement and weapons-related charges following an ongoing investigation by Queens and Kings District RCMP, according to an RCMP news release.

On Nov. 12 at approximately 6 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person outside a residence in Mermaid. Officers arrested the man at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, officers learned of an incident that had occurred earlier that day involving the suspect and a person known to him. Investigators subsequently obtained a warrant and searched the man's residence. Officers seized firearms and ammunition among other items.

The man has been charged with:

  • Forcible confinement.
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
  • Uttering threats.
  • Assault.
  • Mischief over $5,000.
  • Careless use of a firearm.
  • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He was remanded into custody and will be held until he appears in P.E.I. provincial court in Charlottetown on Nov. 21.

