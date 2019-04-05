Police seize drugs, crossbow from car in western P.E.I.

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after police seized drugs, cash and weapons — including five knives and a crossbow — from a vehicle in western P.E.I., police said in a written release Friday.

The Prince District JFO Drug Unit, which is made up of RCMP, Summerside and Kensington police officers, made the arrest during a targeted vehicle stop in Albany on Friday.

Police said more than two ounces of cocaine, 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, hydromorphone tablets, $825 in cash, and the weapons were seized.

The man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of hydromorphone.

He is to appear in Summerside Provincial Court on Monday.

