P.E.I. man who hit horse-drawn buggy sentenced for impaired driving

An Island man was sentenced Thursday after a collision involving a horse-drawn buggy in Kings County last year.

Steven Robert Bradley was sentenced in Georgetown court to eight months in jail for impaired driving.

The incident happened last July. Six people were in the horse-drawn buggy when it was hit, but no one in the buggy was injured.

However, the horse pulling the buggy had to be put down.

Initially it was believed that the horse only suffered a cut to its leg.

But a couple weeks later, RCMP said the horse's injuries were worse than expected and a veterinarian determined it had to be put down

The Crown heard that the driver had an alcohol abuse problem and is getting treatment. Once he's out of jail, Bradley will also be prohibited from driving for two years.

