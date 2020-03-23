Staff at Confederation Bridge checkpoint call police about impaired driver

A 35-year-old Charlottetown man is facing charges after staff at the COVID-19 checkpoint at Confederation Bridge called police when they suspected he was driving while impaired.

The checkpoint is staffed by government employees with the Department of Transportation and Department of Health, said East Prince RCMP Sgt. Neil Logan.

RCMP patrol the area in and around Borden-Carleton and are able to respond quickly if there are any issues, he said.

RCMP were called to the bridge at about 1 a.m. Saturday when a man failed to produce a valid driver's licence when asked at the checkpoint, and staff thought he might be impaired.

Police transported the man to the East Prince detachment, where he provided samples of his breath more than 2.5 times the legal limit, according to a news release.

The man's vehicle was towed and impounded. He was later released from custody under safe circumstances and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Later Saturday, at around 10:30 p.m., staff at the COVID checkpoint again phoned RCMP and reported a suspended driver. RCMP issued that driver a ticket.

RCMP said they are grateful to the staff at the COVID checkpoint for helping to make roads on P.E.I. safer.

More from CBC P.E.I.