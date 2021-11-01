Man hiding in trunk of vehicle arrested on outstanding warrants

A 19-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., man was arrested on outstanding warrants after being found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in Borden-Carleton, according to RCMP.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy MacLean said police received information that a man wanted on outstanding warrants may be entering the province over the Confederation Bridge.

"I believe this gentleman tried to evade police intervention with his outstanding warrants … that doesn't happen frequently," said MacLean.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, MacLean said police identified a vehicle of interest. They followed it onto the Dickie Road before pulling the vehicle over.

"There was a female occupant driving the car and it appeared to be the owner, the lone occupant. When questioned by police, she indicated there was a male in the trunk of the car," he said.

'Wished to avoid those warrants'

The 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police said Marcus Anthony Melanson later appeared in Summerside Provincial Court and was charged with mischief, failure to attend a court appearance and three counts of failure to comply with orders.

"In this case, they wished to avoid those warrants being dealt with and, at the same time, tried to avoid the checkpoint," said MacLean.

"The public is aware that we're present there at different times and, obviously, if you have outstanding warrants those can be identified at the checkpoint."

According to police he was also charged under the Emergency Measures Act for failing to comply with COVID-19 screening requirements. He will remain in custody pending a court appearance on Nov. 4.

MacLean said the driver was not charged.