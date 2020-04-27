45-year-old P.E.I. man arrested, guns and drugs seized, say RCMP

Police executed search warrants at two properties on Saturday. (Submitted by Prince District RCMP)

A 45-year-old P.E.I. man is facing firearm charges after the search of two Island properties over the weekend, according to an RCMP media release Monday.

Officers searched a home in Summerside, P.E.I., and a cottage in North Bedeque, P.E.I., on Saturday.

Eleven firearms were seized, including shotguns, rifles and handguns, according to the release.

Along with the guns, "a large amount" of ammunition, a stolen truck and methamphetamine were found, the release said. Police didn't specify how much methamphetamine was seized.

The Summerside major crime unit, Summerside patrol and East Prince patrol assisted the Prince District joint force operations with the execution of the search warrants.

Police weren't available for further comment, but continue to investigate.

More stories from CBC P.E.I.