Police seize more than 49 grams of powdered and crack cocaine

A 59-year-old man from western P.E.I. is facing two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The charges were laid Friday morning following an investigation by the Prince District joint force operations unit and two targeted vehicle stops, one on Nov. 28 in Miscouche. The other on Dec. 12 in Summerside.

Police seized more than 49 grams of cocaine powder and crack cocaine along with over $1,300 in cash.

RCMP said powdered cocaine has a street value of $100 per gram and crack is about $200 per gram.

They said the man is also before the courts on two outstanding drug charges dating back to 2018.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about alleged drug activities to contact the Prince District joint force operations unit or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

More P.E.I. news