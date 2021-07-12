Man arrested after incident in Borden-Carleton on Saturday

A 28-year-old man was arrested after an incident Saturday in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.

Police were called to a residence on Dickie Road. They advised people in the area to lock their doors and stay away from their windows.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid, said Const. Steve Monkley of Prince District RCMP.

"Because of the nature of the incident, for the public's safety, we locked down the Dickie Road itself and surrounding area and asked residents to shelter in place," he said.

"We were able to have him come out and resolve it peacefully."

Because it's an active investigation, police would give no further details, such as whether the man had a weapon.

"We'd rather prepare for the worst and make sure the best outcome happens," Monkley said.

Monkley did say it was an isolated incident and was not related to the COVID-19 testing site at Borden-Carleton.