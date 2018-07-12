Man arrested for arson in connection with brush fire

A man has been arrested for arson and uttering threats to damage property in connection with a brush fire in western P.E.I. on Wednesday.

West Prince RCMP said they received a report around 4:47 p.m. from a woodlot owner who said he had received a threat against his property and went to check on it.

Police said the landowner told them he arrived to find some cut down trees on fire and so he called 911.

The O'Leary Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, and police said there was "minimal damage."

The man has not yet been charged. He is scheduled to appear in court August 30.

RCMP also issued a reminder that because the weather is dry, brush fires can potentially get out of hand.

As of Thursday, the fire index is high in the western and central southeastern fire regions on P.E.I., and moderate in the northeastern fire region.

More P.E.I. news