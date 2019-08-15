Mamma Mia show cancelled, tickets being exchanged
'We're getting the message out to ticket holders'
The performance of Mamma Mia at Charlottetown's Confederation Centre was cancelled unexpectedly Wednesday evening.
The show had to be cancelled due to unforeseen health-related circumstances, says Steve Bellamy, CEO of the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
"We feel really bad about the ticket holders. We never, of course, want to do something like this but it wasn't possible to avoid it this evening," said Bellamy.
Sudden cancellations are rare and the centre will exchange all tickets for alternative dates, he said.
"We're getting the message out to ticket holders that if they would contact the box office we are happy to exchange those tickets," he said.
Bellamy said he doesn't expect any other shows will be affected and those exchanging tickets can exchange them for any future performance in the 2019 Charlottetown festival season.
Those tickets can be exchanged at the Confederation Centre box office either in person or over the phone.
