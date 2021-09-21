Liberal Heath MacDonald, a former provincial cabinet minister, is the riding's first new MP in almost three decades.

Liberal Wayne Easter, who has represented the riding since 1993, announced in June he would not reoffer.

Easter was at MacDonald's headquarters at the North River Fire Department to congratulate his successor Monday night.

MacDonald thanked his other supporters after he was declared the projected winner.

"I'm indebted to you forever. I'm not sure how I'll repay you but I can assure you that the same Heath MacDonald will be the same Heath MacDonald for ever and ever and ever."

Jody Sanderson of the Conservatives finished second and Anna Keenan of the Greens third.

Malpeque is in central Prince Edward Island. It extends the full width of the province, from North Shore to South Shore, to the outskirts of Summerside at its western end and to the far side of Charlottetown in the east. It excludes Charlottetown itself, which is its own riding.