Federal election 2021: Liberal Heath MacDonald projected to win seat in Malpeque
Wayne Easter had held the riding since 1993 but decided not to run again
Liberal Heath MacDonald, a former provincial cabinet minister, is the riding's first new MP in almost three decades.
Liberal Wayne Easter, who has represented the riding since 1993, announced in June he would not reoffer.
Easter was at MacDonald's headquarters at the North River Fire Department to congratulate his successor Monday night.
MacDonald thanked his other supporters after he was declared the projected winner.
"I'm indebted to you forever. I'm not sure how I'll repay you but I can assure you that the same Heath MacDonald will be the same Heath MacDonald for ever and ever and ever."
Jody Sanderson of the Conservatives finished second and Anna Keenan of the Greens third.
Malpeque is in central Prince Edward Island. It extends the full width of the province, from North Shore to South Shore, to the outskirts of Summerside at its western end and to the far side of Charlottetown in the east. It excludes Charlottetown itself, which is its own riding.
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?