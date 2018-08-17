P.E.I. fisheries minister says Malpeque fishermen want new $41M harbour

Malpeque fishermen are calling on the federal government to build a new harbour, according to Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox.

Fox said fishermen recently voted to accept a report calling for the harbour to be replaced. The problem is the channel fills with sand creating difficult sailing conditions for fishermen.

"This is a substantial ask. It's somewhere in the range of $41 million, so it would be a capital expenditure by the federal government," Fox told reporters at the P.E.I. Legislature Thursday.

"DFO, they are more into the harbour repairs and maintenance and that kind of thing so this would be a major ask by the harbour authority and the province."

'Difficult environmental conditions'

This spring, yearly dredging efforts were delayed because the equipment was unable to create a pass through the sandbar.

In May, DFO acknowledged the challenges Malpeque fishermen face. In a statement to CBC News it wrote, in part "Difficult environmental conditions at the Malpeque channel creates an ongoing problem of infilling, sand migration and littoral drift – that is the movement of sand along a shoreline with current."

The dredger was delayed in its operation to cut the channel due to weather and technical issues this year. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Fox said the province is prepared to pay for some work toward the project, for things like roads and power lines.

But the province wants the federal government to pick up the costs of the new harbour.

The province has not determined how much it is prepared to spend.

'I totally support a new harbour'

"We must make sure our channels are safe," said Fox. "They are an economic driver for the province."

Lobster fishermen were busy loading their boats this spring getting ready for Setting Day in Malpeque Harbour. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Fox plans to raise the issue with federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan on Monday. He hopes to get an answer by the end of the year.

The federal government spent $750,000 on dredging last month and Fox said Thursday the current harbour needs to be dredged again.

There are 26 lobster fishermen who call Malpeque harbour home. Another 30 fishermen work in the aquaculture industry.

"I totally support a new harbour," said Fox.

