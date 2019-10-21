Easter going for 9th straight election win in Malpeque
Liberal incumbent facing challenge from Stewart, Keenan and Nash
Polls closed on P.E.I. at 8:30 p.m. and ballots are now being counted in Malpeque and the other three P.E.I. ridings.
With three of 91 polls in, Liberal incumbent Wayne Easter is leading with 325 votes. Easter is going for his ninth straight election victory in Malpeque.
Conservative candidate Stephen Stewart has 197 votes, Green Party candidate Anna Keenan has 164 and NDP candidate Craig Nash has 50.
The last time a party other than the Liberals held a seat in Malpeque was in 1984. Easter has held it for the past 26 years.
Easter first won the seat in 1993 and was re-elected in 1997, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015. Tonight, Easter will be among supporters at the Civic Centre in Cornwall.
Stewart finished a distant second to Easter in 2015. He is a retired entrepreneur from Kensington who spent more than 30 years in P.E.I.'s mussel industry. Stewart hasn't said where he'll be watching election results.
Keenan and Nash are first-time candidates.
Keenan, originally from Australia, moved to P.E.I. with her family in 2015 and lives in New Glasgow. She got involved as the campaign director for the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation in 2016, and served in 2017 P.E.I. Green Party president.
Nash, who is originally from Gladstone, Man., works as a commissionaire and spent time in Canada's military He has run provincially for the NDP and was campaign manager for the NDP in the District 9 byelection.
Nash said he will be spending election night either in Nova Scotia or at the headquarters of Charlottetown candidate Joe Byrne.
Malpeque is an oddly-shaped riding, running from just east of Summerside up to the North Shore. It then skirts around Charlottetown, but takes in the larger centre of Cornwall and parts of the South Shore. It's home to fisheries, farmland along with suburban dwellers.
The Malpeque riding also includes Borden-Carleton, where Confederation Bridge tolls have long been an issue for Islanders.
People in the riding told CBC News health care was also an issue they would like addressed.
