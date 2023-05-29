'It was just chaos': Former P.E.I. resident safe after N.S. wildfire evacuation

Mallori Onderwater left her home in Nova Scotia on Sunday night wondering if it would still be there when she returned.

Onderwater, who is from Albany, P.E.I., and now lives in Middle Sackville, was one of thousands of people who had to flee their homes as a forest fire spread nearby.

She and her husband, Chris Onderwater, gathered the deed to their house along with thier passports, their marriage licence and other important belongings. They woke their two young daughters and headed to a friend's place at around 7:30 p.m. AT.

"It was just chaos," she said.

"When we got in the car to leave, it was just bumper to bumper, everyone trying to go. And the air was filled with smoke — and the smell! It was crazy. It was a very strange feeling for sure."

The Onderwaters returned to their home Monday morning, after the wind shifted and their neighbourhood was given the all-clear.

"It was a rough night... You're just checking your phone constantly to see, 'Has it moved? Where's it at now?'

"You don't realize how much you like your house, until you're thinking you might not see it again."

A home destroyed by fire is seen in the background in this photo from the Westwood Hills subdivision in the Upper Tantallon area, about 25 kilometres northwest of Halifax. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC News)

However, the couple worries they might have to leave again if the wind changes back.

The fire was still burning out of control northwest of Halifax late Monday, with thousands of residences under a mandatory evacuation order. The evacuations cover areas of Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon and Pockwock, suburban communities about 25 kilometres from Halifax that are home to many people who work in the city.

Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources reported Monday afternoon that the fire was still estimated to cover 788 hectares.

No injuries reported

No injuries have been reported due to the flames, but "numerous" buildings have been affected or lost, according to Halifax fire officials.

Westwood Hills, Tantallon update: The wildfire, estimated to cover 788.3 hectares, is out of control. Firefighters on scene include 170 from the HRM, 32 DNRR staff, 3 helicopters and 1 waterbomber from Newfoundland and Labrador. Crew is returning from NWT to assist. <a href="https://t.co/umCF8spODF">pic.twitter.com/umCF8spODF</a> —@NS_DNRR

Onderwater said friends and family on P.E.I. have been regularly checking in to make sure they're OK, and to offer whatever support they can.

"We're just gonna keep an eye on things and hope for the best," she said.

Chris Onderwater is from Alberta, where forest fires are more common. He said the experience has taught them to be more prepared in case of another emergency.

"We were able to get out of here quickly," he said. "We could have got out of our home quicker if we needed to but it was a lot of — not panic, but certainly rushed decision-making as to what we need to take and the things we need with us."