Storm readiness key to P.E.I. government's new emergency response team

The P.E.I. government has announced a Major Incident Readiness Team, bringing together several government departments to prepare for future weather-related disasters.

Chaired by Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson, MIRT includes ministers and deputy ministers from finance, housing, infrastructure and environment.

The team will work to make P.E.I. ready for the next Fiona-level storm, said Thompson, and began to come together in the spring when wildfires were burning out of control in Nova Scotia.

"We've been working since the last storm on our response and this is just part of our response," said Thompson.

"We've been doing a lot, and this is just another to make sure everything ties together."

Government response has included increasing resources at the emergency measures organizations, adding equipment at fire stations and supplying community centres with generators, he said.

The government is still waiting for a review on the province's response to Fiona, which hit the province last September. That storm knocked out electricity to the whole Island, and many were without power for days and weeks.

"Fiona was the worst storm that ever hit the Island and we've learned lots from that," said Thompson.

"We're getting ready for whatever [the] next event might be. It's a team effort and it has to actually work with Islanders to make sure they're ready."

Be prepared: city sends reminder

The City of Charlottetown was also reminding residents this week to be prepared, and in particular to ensure that homes had a 72-hour emergency kit properly stocked.

In a news release, the city said the kit should have everything the home needs to remain self-sufficient for 72 hours.

That includes water, food for people and pets, battery or hand-cranked radio and light source, batteries and backup charging for cell phones.

The city referred residents to the province's emergency preparedness guide for a full list of items to include in the kit.