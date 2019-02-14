Please clean up the snow, asks Canada Post

Canada Post is asking Prince Edward Islanders who still get home delivery to make sure there is a clear, safe path to the door following Wednesday's snowfall.

Local area manager Brian Hurley said mail carriers are out in challenging conditions all winter long on P.E.I., and injuries from falls are not uncommon.

"We certainly at Canada Post would ask that homeowners continue to keep access to their homes clear of ice and snow. It's not only for Canada Post employees, but everyone that's visiting those homes," said Hurley.

"I know it takes a little bit of time but certainly can help to avoid a serious injury."

Mail delivery was cancelled in the storm Wednesday, which Hurley said usually happens two or three times a year with the P.E.I. weather.

There could be delays Thursday as workers catch up with the backlog.

