Îles de la Madeleine ferry diverted from P.E.I. for another week

The ferry from the Îles de la Madeleine will continue to dock in North Sydney, N.S., instead of Souris, P.E.I., for at least another week, a notice on the ferry company's website says.

The ferry has been diverted from landing in P.E.I. since last Wednesday because the ice is too thick for the ferry or the Coast Guard's heaviest icebreaker to break through.

The company that runs the ferry service, CTMA, doesn't want to risk travellers getting stuck in the ice for days.

Its website said the company will re-evaluate the ice situation next Monday, March 18.

The ferry sails between the Islands three times a week in the winter.

