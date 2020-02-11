Local butchers extra busy in wake of MacQuarrie Meats fire

P.E.I.'s remaining small butchers are experiencing an increase in business since a fire completely destroyed the former site of MacQuarrie Meats earlier this month.

MacQuarrie Meats is a family-owned meat shop and processor in Winsloe. The barn, which housed their processing facilities, burned down on Feb. 1 after a fire started in a ventilation fan, the fire marshal has determined.

"It's been a really tough situation," said Lindsay MacPhee, owner of MacPhee's Meats in Cornwall, which processes about 10 beef cattle and 10-20 pigs each week.

The handful of other local butchers are doing their best to fill the demand, but MacQuarrie Meats was "one of the biggest," MacPhee said.

MacPhee said they have hired one of the employees from MacQuarrie in the meantime to help with the increase in demand for processing.

'Making no promises'

The remaining butchers have been able to keep up with demand to date, accommodating a few extra orders of custom beef each week, but say that may change in the coming weeks with two major events: the Easter Beef Show & Sale from March 19-20 and Burger Love, the month-long campaign that runs at P.E.I. restaurants during April.

Burger Love creates a surge of demand for ground beef on P.E.I. every April. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"But we're making no promises what's going to happen in six weeks because all of a sudden you're going to have Easter and then you're going to have all kinds of Easter Beef and then right after that you have Burger Love and that's a whole different thing," said MacPhee.

P.E.I. local butchers are the only option for custom orders, which is for beef producers or customers who want their cattle processed and the meat returned to them for sale. Producers are also able to sell their beef to Atlantic Beef Products in Albany.

"We're going to try to help Dwayne [MacQuarrie] and Dwayne's customers until we see what's going to happen," said John Blaisdell of J and D Custom Butchery of Pooles Corner.

The Easter Beef Show & Sale always produced dozens of animals to be butchered by MacQuarrie Meats and other local processors. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We're kind of prepared to maybe put the local people off for a week or a few days whatever it's going to take and try to do as many as we possibly can. Unfortunately we can only handle so many too."

Blaisdell said finding qualified staff will be his biggest challenge.

Dwayne MacQuarrie with MacQuarrie Meats said they are doing wholesale and distribution work from another location, but have yet to make a decision about rebuilding.

More P.E.I. news