Investigation ongoing into cause of MacQuarrie Meats fire

P.E.I.'s fire marshal is still investigating the cause of a fire at the MacQuarrie Meats processing facility on Saturday, according to an email statement from the province.

The barn, which was used as the business's processing facility, has been deemed a total loss.

Four goats kept as family pets and one tractor were lost in the fire, said Myron MacQuarrie, who owns the business. Six show cattle got out.

In an email to CBC, officials said it could take a few days to determine the cause of the fire.

