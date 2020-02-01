MacQuarrie Meats processing facility a total loss, say RCMP

A barn used as a meat processing facility for MacQuarrie Meats in the Charlottetown area is a total loss, RCMP say.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire on Route 2 in Winsloe early Saturday. Crews from North River, New Glasgow and Charlottetown fire departments responded to the call.

Police received a call at about 12:30 a.m. about a fire, according to Cpl. Mike Lutley of the RCMP Queens Detachment.

Myron MacQuarrie, the business's owner, said he was awoken by employees who alerted him to the fire.

Police received a call about a fire at 12:30 a.m. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"The boys checked the cattle around 11 p.m. and everything was fine then," MacQuarrie said.

"They woke me up around [12:45 a.m.] and flames were coming out of the barn roof. What started it, I can't tell you."

MacQuarrie said four goats kept as family pets and one tractor were lost in the fire. Six show cattle got out.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out within a couple of hours, Lutley said.

The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within a few hours. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

