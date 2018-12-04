P.E.I. Special Olympian thrilled by 2nd Canadian athlete of the year win

Ellen MacNearney of Montague, P.E.I., is back on the Island with her second female Canadian athlete of the year award from Special Olympics Canada.

"It meant a lot to me. I didn't think I'd win it at all, let alone the second time," said MacNearney.

MacNearney is now training for cross-country skiing events. (Facebook)

"Thank you to all the coaches who made Special Olympics possible."

The award ceremony was on Friday in Toronto.

MacNearney's award was in recognition of the medals she won in swimming at provincial and national competitions.

She previously won in 2013 as a cross country skier. MacNearney will strap the skis back on again for the provincial winter games in 2019.

