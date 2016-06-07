Charlottetown's MacLauchlan Arena getting upgrades for Canada Games
Ottawa, the P.E.I. government and the Bell Aliant Centre are spending $1 million to get the MacLauchlan Arena ready for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
Arena will host hockey competition
The arena will host men's and women's hockey during the games.
"The upgrades to the Bell Aliant Centre will ensure the 2023 Canada Winter Games are conducted in a state-of-the-art facility, and Islanders have a facility where they can stay fit and healthy, and enjoy sporting events for many years to come," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey in a news release.
The money will go to replace or repair a lengthy list of features at the arena.
- Addition of acoustic baffling for sound.
- Addition of a matrix display board.
- Improved lighting.
- Replacing the safety net and glass around ice surfaces.
- Repairing spectator seating.
- Improving accessibility.
- Washroom renovations.
- Dressing room renovation.
- Athlete warm-up area renovations.
The cost is being shared by the three partners, with $360,000 from the government of Canada, $434,970 from the province, and $240,030 from the Bell Aliant Centre.
