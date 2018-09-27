P.E.I. baker out in 2nd week of The Great Canadian Baking Show

Wendy McIsaac's P.E.I. fans were disappointed Wednesday night when the Cornwall contestant was sent home from The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Week 2 was a biscuits and bar competition, and McIsaac's bars didn't make the cut. Her basket of Madeleines did not work out the way she hoped.

Wendy’s personal motto is "peace, love, bake." 1:25

"I'm proud of the fact that I didn't give up," she said at the end of the show. "I am very proud of that because it would have been the easier way to go, for sure."

In hours of practice in her own kitchen, McIsaac said she tried to imagine what it would be like to bake in a tent on a hillside with camera crews hovering, but it wasn't really possible.

"It's very difficult," she said.

"I tried as hard as I could to visualize and mentally prepare for variables, but truly it's one of those things that you really can't. The tent is the unknown factor."

McIsaac said it was an intense experience, and she has made lifelong friendships with the other bakers on the show.

With files from Island Morning