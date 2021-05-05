Zack MacEwen says COVID-19 is 'no joke' — and he would know

He's been back on the ice and symptom free for a couple weeks now, but for a few days last month P.E.I.'s Zack MacEwen was in no shape to play hockey.

"I started getting some headaches, some fever and feeling very tired, aching muscles and joints, you know, just feeling very down and no energy."

MacEwen, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound rugged winger, was one of 21 players on the Vancouver Canucks who tested positive for COVID-19. He got the news in early April while walking his dog with his girlfriend in B.C.

He said he was shocked, but went home, sanitized and began to self-isolate.

"Immediately, as soon as you hear you're positive your first reaction is you want to make sure you're protecting other people and doing the right protocols to keep people around you safe," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

'Uncomfortable tiredness'

MacEwen, 24, said he had no symptoms for the first couple days, then started to feel an "uncomfortable tiredness."

"I think my symptoms were manageable for sure. There was one or two days where I was really, really under the weather but thankfully it just lasted those couple days."

The Canucks were sidelined for 24 days and are coming to the end of a stretch of 19 games in 32 days. They are currently in last place in the NHL's North Division.

MacEwen said he hopes to spend some time on P.E.I. this summer if possible. He said he'll continue to do his part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It's no joke. When you get it you're feeling pretty sick and you should take it very seriously."

