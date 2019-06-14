Diagnosis ends 'year of confusion,' now woman looks to share what she's learned

A P.E.I. woman wants people to know more about the rare condition she was diagnosed with after a year of frustration and confusion.

Avery Maccormack of St. Peters noticed some symptoms in 2012, but it was the following year when her problems started to become serious.

"It started with my facial muscles and mainly in my speech, starting to slur," said Maccormack.

"2013 was certainly my year of confusion and a lot of complications."

Muscle weakness started to spread like wildfire, she said, into her legs, hands and then her arms. Even brushing her teeth became difficult. She started staying at home, because it was such a challenge to prepare herself to go out.

Finding an answer

In January of 2014, a doctor in Souris diagnosed her with myasthenia gravis, a rare auto-immune disorder that attacks the nerves that connect her muscles, leading to muscle weakness and fatigue.

It was a disease she had never heard of, but being able to put a name to her trouble was better than not knowing.

"A huge sense of relief also came over me because I also had something to go by," she said.

"I didn't know what was in my future, but at least I had a diagnosis."

Raising awareness

Maccormack is now taking steroids in an effort to keep up her muscle strength, and in April had her thymus gland removed. A 2016 study found removal of the thymus can reduce the need for steroidal treatment.

Maccormack has since been in touch with the handful of other people on the Island who suffer from MG, and now she wants more people to learn about it.

She has arranged a walk to raise awareness of the disease. Registration is at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Circle Club in St. Peters Bay.

