Man at centre of Souris standoff with police sentenced to 14 months in jail

The 25-year-old man who surrendered to RCMP after a seven-hour standoff in Souris, P.E.I., last month has been sentenced to 14 months in jail.

Donovan Scott MacCaull was sentenced Friday, by video conferencing from jail.

MacCaull, who is from the Souris area, was charged last month with possession of a weapon considered dangerous to the public. He was also charged with mischief, uttering death threats, as well as breaching a court order related to theft charges from February.

The gun seized by police turned out to be a long-barrelled BB gun.

On Friday, the court heard that RCMP surrounded a duplex on May 8, responding to reports that a man inside had a gun. The whole town went into lockdown.

MacCaull had been living in the duplex with his girlfriend at the time. The court heard that he'd been doing drugs and drinking heavily that day, and flew into a rage which led to him trashing the apartment.

About 44 officers responded to the incident including the emergency response team and a drone. They set up communications with MacCaull, who at one point presented a list of demands but eventually gave himself up.

"Obviously it's a very serious matter, especially with what happened recently in Nova Scotia," said Chief Justice Nancy Orr as she handed down the sentence.

"It could have ended differently, especially for Mr. MacCaull."

MacCaull told the court he's sorry and tired of being a drug addict.

Orr also ordered MacCaull to pay $14,000 restitution to the P.E.I. Housing Authorities for damaging the apartment.

More from CBC P.E.I.