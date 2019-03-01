Skip to Main Content
Lawrence MacAulay 'extremely proud and honoured' by move to Veterans Affairs
Lawrence MacAulay 'extremely proud and honoured' by move to Veterans Affairs

P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay is the new minister of veterans affairs.

MacAulay had been agriculture minister

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Lawrence MacAulay speaks to reporters shortly after being sworn in as the new minister for veterans affairs. (CBC)

P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay is the new minister of veterans affairs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced MacAulay's change of portfolio in a cabinet shuffle Friday morning. The shuffle was to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould as veterans affairs minister.

"I am extremely proud and honoured to represent the veterans," MacAulay told reporters shortly after he was sworn in.

MacAulay served as secretary of state with the department in the late 1990s.

He acknowledged the federal government had made a lot of changes in the department since then, however he declined to provide further details on the portfolio — saying he had yet to be briefed.

"It's an honour to be a minister at the table in any portfolio, but to have the chance to be in Veterans Affairs, really, for the second time, is indeed a great honour and I look forward to travelling across the country, meeting veterans and doing everything I possibly can to make sure the people who make sure that we live in peace and have democracy are well cared for."

Lawrence MacAulay was sworn in as veterans affairs minister on Friday, March 1, 2019. (CBC)

MacAulay is moving out of the Agriculture and Agri-food portfolio. Quebec MP Marie-Claude Bibeau moves to that portfolio from International Development.

Maryam Monsef, minister for women and gender, adds International Development to her responsibilities.

With files from CBC Politics

