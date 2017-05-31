Union calls for Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay's replacement

The Union of Veterans' Affairs Employees is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to replace Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

Following a meeting of local presidents and union executives over the weekend, the union sent a letter to Trudeau saying it had lost confidence in MacAulay.

"I am truly disheartened by the lack of interest by the minister to come and hear the concerns of his employees," said union president Virginia Vaillancourt.

The union says MacAulay has ignored its concerns regarding the contracting out of work done by case managers.

The government has offered a contract to Partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services (PCVRS) that will see the company doing work done by Veterans Affairs case managers, Vaillancourt said.

The union has written to MacAulay three times since June to request a meeting to discuss the issue, she said, and the first two messages were not even acknowledged. In response to the third message the union was referred to departmental officials, she said.

Case managers are worried that contracting out will erode trust, Vaillancourt said.

"Contracting out is not the answer to serving veterans," she said.

"Veterans fought for this country, and it should be the face of the government that is the ones who are serving these veterans."

The union's concerns with the Liberals go back to 2015. In that year, when the Liberals came to power, Vaillancourt said the government promised a 25:1 caseload for case managers. Some managers are currently seeing 40 or as many as 60 clients, she said.

Last week, MacAulay announced $43 million in funding to extend over 50 case managers, 25 veteran service agents, and other support staff for an additional three years.

MacAulay's office responds

In a statement to CBC news, MacAulay's office said case management services and resources will continue as an essential service delivered by VAC case managers. The new service model with PCVRS will reduce administrative tasks for case managers, help balance caseloads and create more time with veterans and their families.

"VAC consulted case managers early in the contract renewal process. Their thoughts, concerns and perspectives have helped shape how the services will be delivered. The union identified several VAC employees to participate in various working groups, most of whom are case managers," the statement said.

"From the beginning, VAC has had transparent and regular communication with staff. Case managers have been and will continue to be engaged in all phases of the contract rollout as elements are put in place."