Faster service for veterans at centre of ministerial mandate letter

Federal Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay has been told by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get help to veterans more quickly.

Trudeau delivered mandate letters to his new cabinet on Friday.

The letter said MacAulay should not only improve services, but also do a better job of communicating about the services that are available.

"Improve transparency and communications so that Veterans and their families have clarity about and predictability of available benefits and services," Trudeau wrote.

MacAulay was told to create a new rapid-response service of social workers, case management counsellors and peer support workers.

In addition, he was directed to create a new program to provide veterans with access to a benefit of up to $3,000 worth of counselling services before a disability claim is required.

The letter also contains instructions to implement a system of automatic approval for the most common disability applications, and build new, purpose-built accessible and affordable housing units with a full range of health, social and employment supports for veterans who need extra help.

MacAulay has been told to deliver a higher standard of service and care, and ensure that a "one Veteran, one standard" approach is upheld.

