Lawrence MacAulay comes to Trudeau's defence following ethics report

The political fallout continues after the release of the federal ethics commissioner's report on the SNC-Lavalin affair. Cardigan MP and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay defended the prime minister Thursday.

The report, released Wednesday, found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act in trying to influence former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould.

MacAulay told CBC he hasn't yet had the opportunity to read the report, but he said he understands where the prime minister was coming from when it comes to protecting jobs.

"Of course I'm pleased to have a prime minister ... that will defend jobs and he did defend jobs in this situation," MacAulay said.

"He accepted full responsibility for the report.... It's important to protect jobs in this country, and in fact that's what he was trying to do."

'The people will decide what they want'

In his report, federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said the prime minister had "directly and through his senior officials used various means to exert influence" over then justice minister and attorney general Wilson‑Raybould.

This influence, Dion said, was part of an effort to get her to overrule a decision by the director of public prosecutions to not grant a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin, the Quebec-based engineering firm facing charges of fraud and corruption.

MacAulay said Canadians will evaluate the situation for themselves.

"What people have to do, and I'm sure what they will do, is evaluate the situation and make a decision on October the 21st. We will have a new government and the people decide what they want," MacAulay said.

The prime minister has said he disagrees with the report's findings.

