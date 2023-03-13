Low-cost airline to offer $59 P.E.I. to Calgary flights starting in May

A low-cost airline says it will offer new flights between Charlottetown and Calgary starting in May, with early one-way boarding passes available for as little as $59.

Lynx Air touts itself as an "ultra-low-cost airline," as well as one of the most sustainable in the country due to its new fleet of Boeing 737s.

The airline said Tuesday in a news release it will operate four flights in and out of Charlottetown Airport per week starting May 30, which will increase to six per week beginning June 10.

Flights will depart from Charlottetown with a short stop at Toronto Pearson International, then on to Calgary International Airport as "through flights" with a single boarding pass and no need to deplane in between.

"Lynx provides another attractive option for those wishing to experience our world class tourism product and Islanders looking for a low fare option to two of our most popular destinations, " said Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson in the release.

Lynx said one-way fares will start from $59, tax included. The airline has also launched a limited-time seat sale of up to 35 per cent off base fares until 12:59 a.m. AT on Jan. 11, using the promo code "PEI" when booking through its website.

"We are pleased to be expanding our services to Charlottetown in response to strong demand from travellers," said Vijay Bathija, Lynx's chief commercial officer, in the release.

"Whether you are travelling to connect with friends and family, or to discover the natural beauty of P.E.I.'s coastline, world class seafood or Island hospitality, Lynx is proud to make this beautiful province accessible to more Canadians with our ultra-affordable fares."