P.E.I. community leaders call Canada's 1st Indigenous premier 'next step of reconciliation'

First Nations leaders on P.E.I. are excited about the prospects of Wab Kinew, the Manitoba NDP leader who won the election in that province this week and will be Canada's first Indigenous premier.

"I was elated. I was excited. I was very happy to see him elected to kind of create a new vision, a new set of eyes," said Richard Lush, a Mi'kmaq artist and community leader who ran for the Green Party in the last Prince Edward Island election.

"Being Indigenous, you're able to understand things a little differently. To see him get elected created a lot of inspiration, a lot of motivation."

Kinew, an author and former CBC broadcaster who has served seven years in the Manitoba legislature, led the NDP to a majority government victory in Tuesday's election.

"It was a very significant milestone. I think it can't be understated. I think that it shows that Canada is evolving in its relationship with Indigenous people and recognizing that we have a lot to bring to the table," said Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard.

"We're moving in the right direction towards reconciliation. This is the next level of reconciliation."

'Many struggles'

Kinew ran on a platform of fixing health care in Manitoba — a process that will take more than one term, he has said.

Both Lush and Bernard said they have no illusions about the challenges Kinew will face.

"There's so many struggles when it comes to politics," Lush said. "The first big mountain to climb is getting elected."

Where Kinew came from makes his story that much more inspiring, said Bernard. Kinew has been open about his struggles with alcoholism.

"He comes from a hard background," she said.

"But he made some changes in his life and now he's inspiring First Nations youth across this country."

Kinew's impact will be felt for generations to come, Bernard said.