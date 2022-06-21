P.E.I.'s lovely lupins in pictures

It's lupin season on P.E.I.!
CBC News asked you, our readers, to send us your best photos of the ubiquitous ditch flowers, and we were flooded with your fantastic responses.
(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.) Some creamy white lupins in the mix along P.E.I.'s North Shore. (Jennifer Stenhouse) Myrick Shore in western P.E.I. (Michelle Gaudet Photography) A dramatic shot of lupins backlit against a pink and red sky. (Montana Dianne Dunn) Lupins climb a steep bank along a red dirt road. (Bernadeta Milewski) Lupins sway at New London Bay. (Sandra Boulter) The sun breaks through clouds to light up these lupins in a shore field. (Alana Daley) Siobhán Belsher's horse Ollie looks like he is sniffing the lupins. (Siobhán Belsher) Bees love lupins since they bloom earlier than most plants on P.E.I. These ones were snapped in Stratford, overlooking Charlottetown Harbour. (Pat Martel) The sun lights up this stand of lupins at Mackenzie’s Brook along the Gulf Shore Parkway in Cavendish in P.E.I. National Park. (Maggie Ma) P.E.I. artist John Cox was inspired by the landscape to paint this oil on linen. (John Frederick Cox) You can almost smell their peppery scent! (Pam Doyle) Lupins lit up by the sun as it sets over a lush green shore field. (Judy K. Profitt)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?