P.E.I.'s lovely lupins in pictures

CBC News asked you, our readers, to send us your best photos of lupins, and we were flooded with your fantastic responses.

June is the time to snap this picturesque plant on P.E.I.

Sara Fraser · CBC News ·
Lupins love P.E.I.'s sunny and rainy Junes. This was take on P.E.I.'s New Glasgow Road. (Maggie Ma)

It's lupin season on P.E.I.!

White and purple lupins against a log fence and ocean background.
Some creamy white lupins in the mix along P.E.I.'s North Shore. (Jennifer Stenhouse)
Pink and purple lupin flowers.
Myrick Shore in western P.E.I. (Michelle Gaudet Photography)
Lupins backlit black against the red sky.
A dramatic shot of lupins backlit against a pink and red sky. (Montana Dianne Dunn)
Purple and pink lupins along a red dirt road with clouds in sky.
Lupins climb a steep bank along a red dirt road. (Bernadeta Milewski)
Pink and purple lupins against a backdrop of water and spruce trees.
Lupins sway at New London Bay. (Sandra Boulter)
Pink and purple lupins against a shore background, cottages, with a moody sky
The sun breaks through clouds to light up these lupins in a shore field. (Alana Daley)
Brown and white horse on one side of fence, purple lupin flowers on other side.
Siobhán Belsher's horse Ollie looks like he is sniffing the lupins. (Siobhán Belsher)
Pink and purple lupin flowers against a backdrop of harbour, city in background.
Bees love lupins since they bloom earlier than most plants on P.E.I. These ones were snapped in Stratford, overlooking Charlottetown Harbour. (Pat Martel)
Pink and purple lupins against a backdrop of red sandstone cliffs.
The sun lights up this stand of lupins at Mackenzie’s Brook along the Gulf Shore Parkway in Cavendish in P.E.I. National Park. (Maggie Ma)
A painting of purple lupins
P.E.I. artist John Cox was inspired by the landscape to paint this oil on linen. (John Frederick Cox)
Purple lupins along a pink sandy road.
You can almost smell their peppery scent! (Pam Doyle)
Pink and purple lupin flowers with a green filed, shoreline in background
Lupins lit up by the sun as it sets over a lush green shore field. (Judy K. Profitt)

