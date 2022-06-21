P.E.I.'s lovely lupins in pictures

It's lupin season on P.E.I.!

CBC News asked you, our readers, to send us your best photos of the ubiquitous ditch flowers, and we were flooded with your fantastic responses.

Some creamy white lupins in the mix along P.E.I.'s North Shore. (Jennifer Stenhouse)

Myrick Shore in western P.E.I. (Michelle Gaudet Photography)

A dramatic shot of lupins backlit against a pink and red sky. (Montana Dianne Dunn)

Lupins climb a steep bank along a red dirt road. (Bernadeta Milewski)

Lupins sway at New London Bay. (Sandra Boulter)

The sun breaks through clouds to light up these lupins in a shore field. (Alana Daley)

Siobhán Belsher's horse Ollie looks like he is sniffing the lupins. (Siobhán Belsher)

Bees love lupins since they bloom earlier than most plants on P.E.I. These ones were snapped in Stratford, overlooking Charlottetown Harbour. (Pat Martel)

The sun lights up this stand of lupins at Mackenzie’s Brook along the Gulf Shore Parkway in Cavendish in P.E.I. National Park. (Maggie Ma)

P.E.I. artist John Cox was inspired by the landscape to paint this oil on linen. (John Frederick Cox)

You can almost smell their peppery scent! (Pam Doyle)