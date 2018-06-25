Look at all the lupins! Flowers in full bloom around P.E.I.

It's a sign that summer is starting on the Island — lupins (or lupines, both spellings are correct) line the roads, fields and ditches in P.E.I. with their pink and purple blooms.

Here are some of the shots of the stunning flowers you have been sharing with us.

These expressive lupins were captured by Tanya Michele. (@peislandgirl831/Instagram)

A view of the lupins with Charlottetown in the distance. 'Wouldn't mind going on the cruise ship, such a beautiful day,' wrote Jonelle Daigle. (@artbyjonelle/Instagram)

Deanna O'Corrigan shared this shot of some of the flowers in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Deanna O'Corrigan)

These colourful blooms were spotted near Belmont, P.E.I. (@pearl1965/Instagram)

Erin Suurkoivu shared this pretty combination of pinks and purples. (@erinsuurkoivu.poet/Instagram)

Susan Fisher captured this shot in Johnstons River. (Submitted by Susan Fisher)

You don't have to go far to find them — Brian Wagner came across these flowers on the Confederation Trail just west of Charlottetown. (@fluorescent_chemist/Instagram)

Monty Hennessey captured these deep purple blooms. (@monty.hennessey/Instagram)

