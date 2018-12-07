As donations drop, PEI Lung Association teams up with Nova Scotia counterpart

The PEI Lung Association has joined forces with the association in Nova Scotia in an effort to cut costs and keep offering programs.

Wendy MacIntyre, president of the board for the PEI Lung Association, says campaigns like GoFundMe have increased the competition for donations.

"It's a tough place right now for charities and not-for-profit," she said.

It's a tough place right now for charities and not-for-profit. — Wendy MacIntyre

"People are donating to specific causes whereas putting money toward research for tobacco reduction or for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease may not be that hot of a draw for people, but it's incredibly important."

MacIntyre said with donations down, charitable organizations and non-profits are looking at new ways to do business. She said partnering with Lung Association of Nova Scotia will allow them to share staff resources, such as administration and communications, and they'll be able to merge the processing of donations and mail-out campaigns.

"We're making sure we're as efficient as possible and we're also making sure we can provide services to the local community."

Full-time position

MacIntyre said there will be no layoffs. In fact, the part-time executive director position, which became vacant with a recent retirement, will be replaced with a full-time association co-ordinator.

"We've got somebody who can focus on the program and to do the on-the-ground work," MacIntyre said.

"Hopefully we'll see some great improvements in what we're able to offer."

More P.E.I. news