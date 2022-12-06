Lung Association, nursing students work to clear the air on teen vaping

A new initiative from the Lung Association hopes to reduce the number of Island teens who use e-cigarettes. This fall, a team from the Association and UPEI's Faculty of Nursing toured 19 schools across the province speaking with Grade 7 students about vaping.

Julia Hartley, director of operations for the Lung Association of Nova Scotia and P.E.I., said the program aims to stop youth from picking up the habit before they start.

"The research that we did a few years ago showed that the average age of Islanders starting to vape is 15 ½," she told Island Morning's Laura Chapin.

"We felt that we wanted to reach them before they started vaping."

Hartley said according to a survey done in 2018, nearly 40 per cent of Island students from Grade 7 to 12 had vaped in the last 30 days. But vaping isn't the only behaviour she's concerned about.

"We also have the highest level of youth smoking now," she said.

"I think that a lot of people don't see that connection between vaping and smoking, but we're definitely seeing increases."

The most recent Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey done in 2018 showed that nearly 16 per cent of high school students on the Island smoke — double the national average.

Alyssa Cahill is a fourth-year nursing student who took part in the vaping education sessions. As a former Island high school student, she was not surprised by the statistics.

"When I was in high school, I think most people that I was around, they started vaping at one point or another," she said.

"A lot of people think that you can vape on the weekend or the odd time and it won't become a problem, but then it will quickly become an addiction and then it's everyday use and it gets out of hand pretty quickly."

The in-class sessions talked about the chemicals included in vaping products, the costs of vaping, as well as the health risks. Hartley said although the long-term health impacts of vaping are not yet as well understood as the impacts of smoking, there's enough evidence to show increased risks of conditions like EVALI — E-cigarette or Vaping use-Associated Lung Injury.

"I know from the students that we've talked to who do vape, they notice their lungs are less strong after even just a year of vaping," she said.

"We don't have the data because vaping only came out in the early 2000s, but we have enough research to show that this will affect your lungs in a very negative way."

Students were surveyed following the in-class learning sessions. Of the 1250 students who took part, 76 per cent said they'd be less likely to try vaping and 85 per cent said they have an increased understanding of the risks.

The program was funded by $10,000 from public health awarded to the Lung Association last year. Hartley said the Association hopes to continue the sessions with Grade 7 students if they can continue to get funding.