COVID-19 adds extra worry for people with breathing problems, says lung association

The P.E.I. Lung Association has started a new online virtual support group for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), because of the risks they face if they get COVID-19.

Co-ordinator Julia Hartley says the pandemic has caused concerns for people who already have issues with breathing.

"I think for a lot of Islanders with lung problems, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, they're worried because, you know, if they do get COVID, they're not sure that they would survive," she said.

"Many of them are very, very worried."

Each month, a Zoom call is held with an expert. Last month they had a chance to listen to a respiratory therapist and ask questions.

Hartley said they've also created an interactive Facebook group to continue the conversation after the monthly calls end.

"The idea of the group is that they can connect with others living with COPD and create a peer-to-peer community so people won't feel isolated."

She said 20 Islanders have signed up so far, but she's hoping for more.

People can call 902-892-5957 to register.

