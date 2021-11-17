Skip to Main Content
Watching the lunar eclipse on P.E.I.

There will be an almost total lunar eclipse visible from P.E.I. early Friday morning, and Chris Vessey of the Sidewalk Astronomers of Charlottetown will be setting his alarm.

Weather forecast for Island viewing not promising

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The moon will appear mostly red, with dark areas and a thin edge of silver. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press)

"We get a limited number of these types of things in our lifetime and we need to grab every opportunity," said Vessey.

"What you're seeing is the shadow of the Earth on the moon."

The eclipse will begin in Charlottetown at 3 a.m., but it will be about 15 minutes before you will see anything dramatic.

Chris Vessey will be setting his alarm, despite the poor weather forecast. (Submitted by Chris Vessey)

"The moon will be quite red in places, and that has to do with how light is refracted through our atmosphere, and it would look very dark for one portion of the moon," said Vessey.

Because it is not a total eclipse, one edge of the moon will retain its regular, silvery blue colour.

The eclipse will reach its maximum about 4:20 a.m., and will not end until about 6:30 a.m.

Unfortunately the weather is not forecast to cooperate for those wishing to see the eclipse.

The current forecast acroos the Island is for skies to be overcast with a chance of showers for the entire event.

With files from Island Morning

