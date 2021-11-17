Watching the lunar eclipse on P.E.I.
Weather forecast for Island viewing not promising
There will be an almost total lunar eclipse visible from P.E.I. early Friday morning, and Chris Vessey of the Sidewalk Astronomers of Charlottetown will be setting his alarm.
"We get a limited number of these types of things in our lifetime and we need to grab every opportunity," said Vessey.
"What you're seeing is the shadow of the Earth on the moon."
The eclipse will begin in Charlottetown at 3 a.m., but it will be about 15 minutes before you will see anything dramatic.
"The moon will be quite red in places, and that has to do with how light is refracted through our atmosphere, and it would look very dark for one portion of the moon," said Vessey.
Because it is not a total eclipse, one edge of the moon will retain its regular, silvery blue colour.
The eclipse will reach its maximum about 4:20 a.m., and will not end until about 6:30 a.m.
Unfortunately the weather is not forecast to cooperate for those wishing to see the eclipse.
The current forecast acroos the Island is for skies to be overcast with a chance of showers for the entire event.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?