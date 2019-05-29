'Listen local': Concert to feature music written by P.E.I. composers

Luminos Ensemble will be showcasing music by P.E.I. composers at its upcoming concert Locavore's Delight: The 100-Mile (Choral) Diet, featuring music written by seven Island composers.

The professional chamber choir is made up of 16 regular members and has been performing together since 2017.

I didn't think we'd get seven pieces, but here we are. — Margot Rejskind

"We eat local, we drink local, we should listen local," says Margot Rejskind, the group's artistic director.

"I bet you if I said we could do an all-Island concert, most people would say 'You don't have enough composers.' And so I decided to prove everybody wrong."

'We want them to be happy'

Those P.E.I. composers include Richard Covey, Leo Marchildon, Terry Pratt, Jane Naylor, E.K.R. Hammell, David Buley and Andrew Zinck.

Luminos Ensemble artistic director Margot Rejskind started reaching out to composers asking if they'd be willing to help. (Facebook/Luminos Ensemble)

"I just started reaching out to people and saying we'd really love to do this thing," said Rejskind.

"Nobody said no — everybody said 'How can I help? What can I do?' And I'll be honest, I didn't think we'd get seven pieces, but here we are."

She admits having the composers in the audience will add a bit of extra pressure for the ensemble.

"We want them to be happy, we want them to be pleased with what we do. And so I think everybody's really feeling that," she said.

'Childhood lyrics for grownups'

The concert will also feature pieces of music from around the region, including a tune from Nova Scotia folk singer-songwriter Dave Gunning.

Leo Marchildon is one of seven Island composers whose music will be featured during the concert. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

While this season's theme for the ensemble was building bridges between communities, Rejskind said next year's theme will be more introspective.

"Looking at how music shapes and defines us as individuals and as performers. So our first concert … it's all children's music. It's childhood lyrics for grownups, so a new perspective on the songs that we all sang as children and many of us stopped singing," she said.

Locavore's Delight: The 100-Mile (Choral) Diet is scheduled for June 2 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Church in Charlottetown.

