Young P.E.I. chef aims to shine among world's top CEOs

Lucy Morrow of Charlottetown's Terre Rouge is on her way to Toronto later this month to make dinner for 250 of the world's most important business leaders.

Morrow is one of eight Canadian chefs cooking at the Fortune Global Forum on Oct. 15, hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It's a huge boost for the young chef, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of Canada in 2014.

"I was a little disappointed in myself this year because I set some pretty big goals and I didn't hit a single one of them," said Morrow.

"Then out of the blue I got this huge opportunity. OK, here's all that hard work, all those hours, all that love, all that time, paying off."

Morrow got the call from Food & Wine special projects manager Gail Simmons in New York, who told her she was on her list of up and coming chefs in the country.

The world's business leaders will be offered scallop and lobster dumplings in a sauce made with dehydrated, smoked mussel powder by Morrow.

She is not only excited to be cooking for the CEOs, she is also keen to meet the other chefs. She said it's her first chance to get her name out there in the world of other professional chefs.

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown