Park to be built in honour of Anne of Green Gables author
Governments invest $600K in project that will include statue, trail and social media network
A park in honour of Anne of Green Gables author Lucy Maud Montgomery will be built in Cavendish, P.E.I.
The project, which includes a statue and a literary trail that will connect and lead visitors to L.M. Montgomery experiences, was announced at a news conference on Wednesday.
The federal and provincial governments are providing more than $600,000 to the resort municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico for the project.
The federal government is contributing $412,400, invested through ACOA's Innovative Communities Fund.
Money from gas tax
The province is providing a grant of $80,000 through the Department of Rural and Regional Development and $80,000 through the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
The gas tax program will be providing $60,000 through the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.
The project will also include the creation of a network of experts, advocates, and social media influencers who will help share their L.M. Montgomery tourism experiences on various social media platforms to people around the world.
