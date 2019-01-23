Park to be built in honour of Anne of Green Gables author

A park in honour of Anne of Green Gables author Lucy Maud Montgomery will be built in Cavendish, P.E.I.

The project, which includes a statue and a literary trail that will connect and lead visitors to L.M. Montgomery experiences, was announced at a news conference on Wednesday.

The federal and provincial governments are providing more than $600,000 to the resort municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico for the project.

The federal government is contributing $412,400, invested through ACOA's Innovative Communities Fund.

An L.M. Montgomery statue will be erected at Cavendish Heritage Park. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Money from gas tax

The province is providing a grant of $80,000 through the Department of Rural and Regional Development and $80,000 through the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

The gas tax program will be providing $60,000 through the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

The project will also include the creation of a network of experts, advocates, and social media influencers who will help share their L.M. Montgomery tourism experiences on various social media platforms to people around the world.

